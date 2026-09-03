/Saudi Arabia appoints Manal Radwan to lead peace and negotiation efforts

Saudi Arabia has appointed veteran diplomat Manal Radwan as Special Envoy for Negotiations and Peace Efforts, marking a significant moment for women's leadership in the Kingdom's diplomatic landscape. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Radwan has played key roles in international engagement, policy discussions and strategic diplomacy. Her appointment reflects Saudi Arabia's evolving approach to diplomacy and highlights the growing role of women in shaping the country's presence on the global stage.