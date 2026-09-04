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Xi Jinping in Egypt: West Asia doesn't need US to manage its security

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 13:20 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 13:20 IST
During his visit to Egypt, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged West Asian nations to oppose external interference. This was seen as a call for reducing American presence and influence in the region.

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