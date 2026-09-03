/Ayodhya Ram temple gets first CEO: Retired air marshal Jitendra Mishra takes charge

The Ayodhya Ram Temple has appointed its first-ever Chief Executive Officer. Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retired), who led the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, has been named CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Mishra, a Kargil War veteran decorated with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, retired from the IAF on April 30 after 31 years of service. He was picked from over 5,500 applicants, beating out several senior IAS and IPS officers, as the trust professionalises temple management following the donation-theft controversy.