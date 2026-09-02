/BJP vs NC face-off in Srinagar: Protests erupt over power tariffs & statehood demand!

High political drama unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir as the BJP and the ruling National Conference (NC) held simultaneous counter-protests in Srinagar. The BJP launched a massive demonstration from Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar, marching toward the Civil Secretariat. Led by state leaders, the party slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s government over rising electricity tariffs, youth unemployment, unfulfilled election promises, and governance failures. Simultaneously, NC cadres assembled near the BJP headquarters, demanding the immediate restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees promised by the Union government. With heavy police deployment and security barricades halting both marches, both sides staged intense sit-in demonstrations across the city. Watch for full coverage of the escalating political standoff in Kashmir.