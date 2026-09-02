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Iran targets US bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait & Erbil

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 23:35 IST
A U.S. air strike turned a wedding ceremony in Iran into a scene of mourning, leaving five people died. This was followed by Tehran's powerful retaliation across UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain.

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