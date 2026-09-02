/G20 meet ends with broad backing as US defends Russia's surprise return to talks

The G20 finance meeting in Asheville wrapped up with a final statement backed by 19 of 20 members, even as Russia's surprise return sparked sharp tensions among allies. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attended in person for the first time since 2022, prompting Europe to voice open frustration — the traditional "family photo" was even taken without him. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the move, insisting Moscow's presence caused "no impact" on talks, while stressing that resolving the Ukraine war requires direct engagement rather than isolation.