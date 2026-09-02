/Sudarshan Chakra: India’s new multi-layered shield against air threats

India is strengthening its air defence network with the development of Project Kusha, an indigenous long-range air defence system designed to complement the Russian-made S-400. The new system aims to intercept enemy aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missile threats at multiple ranges. Together, the S-400 and Project Kusha could create a layered missile shield capable of protecting critical military and civilian infrastructure. As regional security challenges evolve, India's push for self-reliance in defence technology marks a major step toward building a robust and modern air defence architecture.