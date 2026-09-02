/Messi’s retirement leaves Argentina emotional; fans react to the end of a glorious era

Argentina is saying goodbye to a legend. After Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football, ending 21 years of national duty, streets across Buenos Aires have filled with murals and portraits honouring the No. 10 hero. Fans, teammates and even President Javier Milei paid tribute, calling him "the captain of our dreams." Messi retires as Argentina's all-time top scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having delivered the country's long-awaited World Cup title in 2022.