/Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra answers all questions on NCLT order

Putting months of speculation to rest, Dr Subhash Chandra addressed key questions surrounding the recent NCLT order and clarified his position on financial matters. Speaking directly to the public and engaging with India's youth on Instagram, Dr Chandra stated that he never took any loans and had only provided guarantees. During the interaction, he responded to a wide range of queries, offering his perspective on the developments and seeking to clear misconceptions. The candid session drew significant attention online, with many viewers tuning in to hear his explanations firsthand.