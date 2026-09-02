/India development report: BJP hails 7.8% growth in April-June quarter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's stronger-than-expected 7.8% real GDP growth in Q1 FY2026–27, stating the impressive figures have exposed the "jhooth ki goonj" (echo of lies) spread by political critics. Highlighting key growth drivers like a 9.2% surge in manufacturing, the Prime Minister celebrated the nation's economic resilience despite ongoing global headwinds. Alongside celebrating the economic milestone, PM Modi reinforced his "Swadeshi" push, calling on citizens to support domestic growth by avoiding unnecessary gold purchases and foreign leisure trips.