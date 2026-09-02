Global bond selloff rattles markets

Global financial markets are facing intense pressure as a fresh government bond selloff deepens across major economies. Soaring crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia have reignited global inflation fears, sending government borrowing costs to multi-decade highs. Equity markets remain on edge as rising yields signal potential interest rate hikes from central banks struggling to keep inflationary pressures in check. Investors are bracing for extended volatility while high energy costs and sovereign debt issuance continue to weigh heavily on market sentiment worldwide.