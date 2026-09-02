/AI boom powers Asia's factory expansion

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:35 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:35 IST
The global artificial intelligence boom is providing a major surge to Asian manufacturing, driving rapid factory expansion from semiconductor hubs to computer hardware plants across the region. Surging international demand for AI infrastructure is lifting industrial output, even as ongoing conflict in West Asia drives up shipping costs and creates supply chain uncertainties. However, this economic recovery remains uneven across the continent, with India emerging as a key exception navigating distinct domestic and industrial trends amid the broader regional manufacturing supercycle.