/Messi’s decade of dominance: From retirement to World Cup glory

In June 2016, a heartbroken Lionel Messi walked away from the Argentina national team after a painful Copa América final defeat. What seemed like the tragic conclusion of an international career became the prelude to football's ultimate redemption story. Driven by his love for La Albiceleste, Messi reversed his decision weeks later, embarking on a transformative decade. He led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa América, ending a 28-year trophy drought, before crowning his international career at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball, Messi ended Argentina's 36-year wait for global glory. He followed it up with a second Copa América title in 2024 and led his country to another World Cup final in 2026. Watch the incredible journey of how Messi changed his legacy from heartbreak to absolute immortality.