/Nepal-Tibet floods: Rescuers comb through mud as toll in Nepal floods goes past 1,000

Nepal on Monday increased the number of deaths to 1000 and missing to 4,247 following the devastating flood that swept through a northern of Nepal bordering Tibet (in southern China) last week, according to the latest update from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). The latest figures reflect an increase of 115 deaths and more than 1,700 new missing persons from the previous count on Nepalese soil alone. The tragedy on both sides of the border now leaves a total toll of 919 dead and 4,793 people unaccounted for.