/TN CM Vijay opens Mettur dam for Cauvery delta irrigation, surprises farmer with visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will officially open the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam today, September 1, initiating a 45-day water release for the Cauvery delta districts. The decision brings major relief to local farmers after low storage levels and insufficient monsoon rainfall delayed the customary June 12 opening. Following continuous legal efforts before the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Supreme Court to secure the state's share of water, rising inflows have now enabled the release to support land preparation and agricultural needs across delta regions.