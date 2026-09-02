/Drone 40 loitering munition - Japan’s new precision weapon

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 21:20 IST
For decades, Japan's postwar identity was defined by pacifism. But growing security challenges in East Asia are driving a dramatic military transformation. Tokyo is investing heavily in drones, advanced missiles, artificial intelligence, and next-generation defense systems as it seeks to strengthen its deterrence capabilities. Supporters argue the shift is necessary in an increasingly volatile region, while critics warn it marks a significant departure from Japan's postwar principles.