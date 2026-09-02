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Great Pentagon rebellion: 80 Generals, Admirals defy Trump, Hegseth, get sacked

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 23:05 IST
The US Army secretary's exit has been the latest on a long list of high-profile departures in trump's america. What's happening behind the scenes? Decoding the developments behind the scenes.

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