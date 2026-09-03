/West Asia war: Houthis fire 14 ballistic missiles at Yemen's own west coast, defences hold the line

Houthi forces fired 14 ballistic missiles along with drone attacks at government-held areas in Yemen's Taiz and Hodeidah provinces, targeting the western Red Sea coast. Yemeni forces say the drones were shot down using newly acquired air defences, while the ballistic missiles caused no impact on the ground. Ground clashes continue nearby. The Iran-backed group has yet to publicly respond to the reported outcome. Here's the latest on Yemen's escalating western-front conflict.