/Battered by war, USS Lincoln finally reaches Thailand

It's the ship that broke the internet. The USS Abraham Lincoln pulled into Thailand streaked with rust from bow to stern after 286 days at sea — the longest stretch without a full port call in modern Navy history. The nuclear supercarrier's 5,000 sailors and Marines endured combat operations against Iran, food shortages, and reported mental health struggles, including overboard attempts. Trump called the deployment "not nearly long enough." Now, Pattaya gets a busy week — and the Lincoln gets a well-earned repaint.