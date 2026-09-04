/Asia’s oil hunt pushes prices higher; Dubai crude futures hit $100

Published: Sep 04, 2026, 12:05 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 12:05 IST
supplies. Amid rising supply fears, strong fiscal reserves, emergency policy responses, and an AI-driven economic surge are helping regional markets weather the storm. However, increased oil purchases by major importers like India and China have driven Dubai crude futures to $100 per barrel. For everyday consumers, elevated fuel benchmarks threaten sustained costs across household energy and transportation networks. Watch for complete analysis.