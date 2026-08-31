/World's fifth-largest economy, British army can't afford to train

Published: Sep 05, 2026, 24:50 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 24:50 IST
The British Army has been ordered to halt major "non-essential" combat training exercises to plug an immediate £30 million budget shortfall. Despite being the world's fifth-largest economy, financial constraints have forced the cancellation of live-fire wargames involving Challenger 2 tanks and Apache helicopters. Military insiders label the freeze "devastating" for troop readiness, raising urgent questions about the UK’s global combat capability.