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World's fifth-largest economy, British army can't afford to train

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 24:50 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 24:50 IST
The British Army has been ordered to halt major "non-essential" combat training exercises to plug an immediate £30 million budget shortfall. Despite being the world's fifth-largest economy, financial constraints have forced the cancellation of live-fire wargames involving Challenger 2 tanks and Apache helicopters. Military insiders label the freeze "devastating" for troop readiness, raising urgent questions about the UK’s global combat capability.

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