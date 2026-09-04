/Iran exposes US navy | trapped 6,000 km from food & fuel: US navy stuck in Gulf

The USS Abraham Lincoln just pulled into port after 286 grueling days at sea, exposing the severe logistical strain facing the US military in the Persian Gulf. With forward supply hubs damaged and recent strikes erupting around the Strait of Hormuz, over 20,000 American troops on 20 warships must source food, parts, and fuel from Diego Garcia, more than 3,500 kilometres away and from Singapore about 6,000 KM away. Here is how Iran turned supply lines into a high-stakes war of attrition against the world's most powerful navy.