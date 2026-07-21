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Colobus Congoensis: Fifth new monkey species identified in Africa the last 75 years

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 21:57 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 21:57 IST
A monkey with striking orange lips and a black furry coat has been officially recognised as a new species in the Democratic Republic of Congo

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