/NEET Protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained amid massive NEET protest in New Delhi

Protests demanding education reforms intensified in New Delhi as opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Akhilesh Yadav, were briefly detained after marching toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. The demonstrations centered on the NEET controversy, alleged exam paper leaks, and demands for accountability. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the opposition of politicizing student concerns, saying the government remains committed to addressing education issues in Parliament.