/Philippines hails BrahMos missile, seeks stronger defense partnership with India amid China dispute

The Philippines has praised India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, calling it a major boost to the country's defense capabilities amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. In an exclusive conversation, the Philippine Ambassador to India highlighted how the BrahMos missile strengthens Manila's deterrence strategy and opens the door for deeper defense cooperation with New Delhi. The development comes as External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visits Manila for ASEAN meetings and as the Philippines continues to challenge China's expansive claims in the South China Sea. Here's everything you need to know about the growing India-Philippines strategic partnership and its impact on regional security.