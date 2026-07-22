/NEET row escalates: Opposition protests outside PM Modi’s residence, Centre responds | CJP Protest

The NEET examination controversy has triggered fresh political confrontation in New Delhi as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, and other opposition leaders staged protests demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged exam paper leaks. Several leaders were briefly detained after demonstrating outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defended the government's position, stating that the Centre is committed to discussing the NEET issue in Parliament while accusing the opposition of politicizing students' concerns. Here's everything you need to know about the latest developments in the nationwide education reform protests.