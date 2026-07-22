/Telangana gig workers erupt: Nearly 4 lakh gig workers observe 12-hour flash strike

Telangana's roads and delivery apps went quiet as nearly 4 lakh gig workers logged off in a massive 12-hour flash strike. Cab drivers, auto drivers, and delivery partners from Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto joined hands demanding fair fares, timely payments, and long-overdue social security. Union leaders have now issued a stern warning: if the government and platform companies keep ignoring their demands, an indefinite statewide strike will begin after August 8