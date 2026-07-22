/NEET protest escalates in Delhi | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained during education reform protest

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 10:57 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 10:57 IST
Protests demanding education reforms and action over NEET exam issues continue in New Delhi as opposition leaders and students intensify their demonstrations. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, raising concerns over alleged exam paper leaks and the treatment of protesting students. Several opposition leaders were briefly detained by police and later released.