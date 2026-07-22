/Africa becomes world's hunger epicentre | 309 Million face food crisis | UN report 2026

Africa has become the continent with the highest number of people suffering from hunger, according to the UN's latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2026 report. Nearly 309 million Africans, or 20% of the continent's population, are facing undernourishment despite a slight improvement in hunger rates. The report highlights that 66.6% of Africans cannot afford a healthy diet, more than double the level recorded in Asia. Climate change, armed conflicts, economic hardship, rising food prices, and the impact of the Iran conflict on energy and fertilizer costs have worsened food insecurity across the continent.