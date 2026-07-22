/Trump Media Faces Backlash As Truth API Turns Presidential Posts Into A Business Model | US News

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:12 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:12 IST
Trump Media and Technology Group has launched Truth API, a paid data service offering Wall Street trading firms millisecond-fast access to posts from some of the most influential accounts on Truth Social, including President Donald Trump’s account. The service, reportedly priced at around $100,000 per month for premium access, has sparked debate over whether early access to presidential posts could provide an advantage to investors before market reactions occur.