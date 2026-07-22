/US-Iran war escalates: Trump warns more strikes as Hormuz Crisis deepens | West Asia War

The US-Iran conflict has entered a dangerous new phase as American forces carried out their 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets. Iran responded with fresh regional attacks while tensions spread across Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump warned that Washington is "not finished" with Iran and threatened further strikes on fortified nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, the Houthis' blockade threats and disruptions to global shipping continue raising fears of a wider regional war and an energy crisis.