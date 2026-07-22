/NEET Protest Intensifies: Opposition MPs wear black, students demand education reforms

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 12:57 IST
The NEET protest has intensified in New Delhi as opposition leaders joined students demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged exam paper leaks. MPs arrived in Parliament wearing black in protest while thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and sweeping changes to India's entrance examination system. Heavy security remains deployed as political tensions continue to rise.