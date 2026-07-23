/Farnborough Airshow 2026: Boeing's MQ-28 Ghost Bat signals future of Modern Air Combat

The Farnborough International Airshow 2026 has become a showcase for the future of warfare, with Boeing unveiling the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, an advanced AI-powered collaborative combat aircraft designed to fly alongside manned fighter jets. The aircraft represents a major leap in autonomous military aviation, surveillance, electronic warfare, and combat operations. The event also highlighted growing cooperation between American defense companies and European missile manufacturers, including the display of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat alongside the MBDA Meteor missile, signaling deeper defense collaboration amid rising global security threats.