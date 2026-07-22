/Hitler's residence reconstructed as police station to deter anti-semitism

Austria has decided to convert the house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station, a move aimed at preventing the site from becoming a far-right pilgrimage location. The decision has triggered mixed reactions in Braunau am Inn, with some locals arguing the space could have been used as a centre for education and peace dialogue. We break down the controversy, Austria’s ongoing debate over Holocaust responsibility, and how the rise of the far-right Freedom Party adds to the political context surrounding the decision.