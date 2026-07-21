/YouTube's new guidelines define inauthentic videos; clarify monetisation rules

YouTube, the world's biggest video-sharing platform, is cracking down on AI-generated slop, a monster of its own creation, at least in part. The irony is that Google and Alphabet, YouTube's parent companies, are creating and promoting AI tools for content generation, with products and models including Gemini AI, Veo, Nano Banana, and Dream Screen. Now, millions of videos and thousands of YT channels face the risk of demonetisation or even removal. The guidance from YouTube is confusing at best, making it difficult for creators to navigate AI-assisted content. If you are a creator hoping to monetise your YouTube channel using AI, here's what you should know.