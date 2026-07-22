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Lalit Modi plans comeback after 16 years as he gets legal relief in FEMA case

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 22:27 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 22:27 IST
IPL founder Lalit Modi says he will return to India later this year after a tribunal ruled in his favour in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case.

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