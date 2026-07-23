/Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz | Saudi Tanker hit in Red Sea | Trump says Iran will agree to deal

West Asia tensions continue to intensify as Iran claims control over the Strait of Hormuz and halts multiple oil tankers while a Saudi-linked tanker catches fire after an attack in the Red Sea. US President Donald Trump says Iran is not yet ready for a deal but believes Tehran will eventually agree to negotiations. Meanwhile, the United States and Saudi Arabia sign a landmark civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with safeguards against proliferation. In Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses renewed peace efforts with US officials. In Africa, at least 21 people are killed in fresh attacks in Nigeria's Zamfara State. In business, Alphabet surpasses market expectations as Google Cloud and AI drive strong revenue growth, prompting a significant increase in capital spending for 2026. Stay tuned for the latest international news, geopolitics, business updates, and breaking developments from around the world.