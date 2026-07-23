/Croatia Storm: Massive thunderstorm hits Split | Lightning, heavy rain & strong winds

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:57 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:57 IST
A powerful thunderstorm struck Split, Croatia, lighting up the night sky with intense lightning, torrential rain, and powerful winds. Dramatic visuals captured the severe weather sweeping across the Adriatic coast, one of Europe's busiest summer tourist destinations. The Croatian Adriatic region has increasingly faced extreme weather events, with authorities warning residents and tourists to remain cautious as storms continue to impact the coastline.