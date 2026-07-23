/PM Modi announces fast-track courts over NEET Paper Leak | CJP protest intensifies in Delhi

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 10:12 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of fast-track courts to ensure swift justice in NEET paper leak cases, saying that the future of India's youth cannot be compromised. His remarks come as the CJP-led protest in New Delhi intensifies, with fresh clashes reported between protesters and police near Jantar Mantar. Heavy security has been deployed, multiple Delhi Metro stations remain closed, and protesters continue demanding the resignation of the Education Minister.