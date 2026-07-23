/Epstein-Linked modeling Scout Daniel Siaad found dead in France | Epstein Scandal takes new twist

A modeling scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in France. Daniel Siaad, 69, was discovered at his home while French authorities were investigating allegations of rape, human trafficking, and sexual violence. His name reportedly appeared thousands of times in U.S. Justice Department documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of death, with a postmortem examination underway. His death is expected to renew global attention on the Epstein network and ongoing investigations.