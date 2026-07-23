/Austria converts Hitler's birthplace into police station | Nazi legacy erased? | Wion

Austria has officially transformed Adolf Hitler's birthplace into a police station in a landmark effort to prevent the historic building from becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis. After years of political debate, legal battles, and public controversy, the government completed the €23 million project in Braunau am Inn, replacing the building's dark legacy with a symbol of democracy, law, and public security. The former birthplace of Hitler has now become a district police headquarters, while the memorial stone reading "Never Again Fascism" remains outside the building. Authorities say the move is intended to strip the property of its symbolic value for extremist groups. However, Holocaust survivor organizations remain divided, arguing that the building should instead have served as a permanent educational memorial.