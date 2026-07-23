/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan hits theatres after massive leak controversy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-awaited final film Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres after months of delays and a major online leak controversy. Director H. Vinoth dismissed allegations that the leak was politically motivated ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, calling the claims baseless. Massive celebrations erupted across Chennai as thousands of fans gathered outside theatres for Vijay's last film before fully entering politics. Watch the latest updates on Jana Nayagan's release, leak controversy, political reactions, fan celebrations, box office expectations, and Vijay's transition from cinema to politics.