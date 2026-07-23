/Trump accuses China of 2020 Election Interference again | Xi Visit, Rubio talks & US-China tensions

US President Donald Trump has once again accused China of interfering in the 2020 US Presidential Election, claiming Beijing obtained American voter data and attempted to influence the election. Speaking at the White House, Trump said the alleged interference happened "a long time ago" but confirmed that the United States would raise the issue with China. The remarks come just ahead of the expected Xi Jinping visit to Washington, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met China's top diplomat in Manila to prepare the groundwork for high-level talks. However, Rubio reportedly did not raise Trump's election interference allegations during the meeting, instead focusing on Iran, trade, fentanyl trafficking, and broader US-China relations.