/PM Modi's Paper leak crackdown | US-Iran war escalation | China-India talks & global Crisis

Get the latest global headlines, breaking news updates, and major developments from India and around the world. In today's bulletin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases, assuring strict action against those affecting the future of India's youth amid ongoing student protests and political tensions. Meanwhile, China-India relations take a diplomatic turn as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing is ready to handle sensitive issues with New Delhi and strengthen cooperation during talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. In the Middle East, US forces continue strikes on Iran, targeting military facilities, missile sites, drone systems, maritime assets, and air defense networks as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate. Other top stories include: Saudi vessel hit in Red Sea as Houthi rebels claim tanker attack US defense spending bill moves forward amid Iran war debate Ukraine peace efforts continue with US diplomatic talks Deadly attacks in Nigeria and Thailand raise security concerns France wildfires force thousands to evacuate Samsung semiconductor bonus dispute sparks worker tensions Global climate, economy, technology, and geopolitical updates Watch the full episode for the latest world news, international affairs, geopolitics, breaking news, economy, technology, and current affairs updates.