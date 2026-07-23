/India Parliament chaos over NEET Leak | PM Modi's big announcement fails to end political standoff

India's Parliament witnessed another day of chaos as the NEET paper leak controversy triggered a fierce confrontation between the NDA government and the INDIA Bloc opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of fast-track courts to ensure strict punishment for those responsible for exam paper leaks, while the opposition continued to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Student protests at Jantar Mantar also continued, with demonstrators demanding systemic reforms, accountability, and justice. The political deadlock has stalled Parliament proceedings as both sides trade accusations over the NEET examination leak.