/ CM Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' hits theatres amid leak row and massive fan celebrations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally hit theatres, marking the end of an era for one of India's biggest superstars. The release comes after months of delays and a major controversy over an alleged online leak that sparked political debate ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Director H. Vinoth has dismissed allegations that the leak was politically motivated, calling the claims baseless and stressing that the issue was handled through legal channels. Despite the controversy, Jana Nayagan has opened to massive celebrations across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of Vijay fans gathering outside theatres, special screenings, food distribution, and grand cut-outs welcoming the superstar's final cinematic outing.