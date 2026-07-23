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South China Sea clash: Chinese Coast Guard blasts Philippine ship with water cannons

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 22:57 IST
Philippines releases shocking footage of China Coast Guard firing water cannon at PH vessel in South China Sea. Watch the full video to know more on this.

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