/Iran threatens UK airbase after US Strikes | RAF Fairford faces warning as Middle East war escalates

Iran has issued a fresh warning against the United Kingdom, threatening to target RAF Fairford after accusing Britain of assisting US military strikes on Iranian territory. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that any military base used to launch attacks on Iran is now a legitimate target. The warning comes after reports that a US Air Force B-1 bomber departed from RAF Fairford, a major American forward operating base in England, fueling speculation over Britain's role in the escalating West Asia conflict.