/Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth games: India to field 125-member contingent

The 23rd Commonwealth Games officially begin in Glasgow, with India fielding a 125-member contingent. This edition marks a major shift, featuring only 10 sports compared to 19 in previous Games. Several star names, including PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Harmanpreet Singh, are absent, while athletes such as Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu carry India's medal hopes. The event also serves as a stepping stone toward the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.