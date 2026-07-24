/Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-Day hunger strike | PM Modi promises tough anti-paper leak law

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has officially ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Government that no legal action will be taken against protesters at Jantar Mantar. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading the anti-paper leak movement, welcomed the development but said the protest will continue until the Union Education Minister resigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced stricter action against paper leaks, confirming that the Union Cabinet will discuss a draft bill introducing fast-track courts and tougher punishments for offenders. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's response, calling for accountability over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy.